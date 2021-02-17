Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 707,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 330,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

