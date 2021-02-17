Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

