ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.67. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 9,385 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 287,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.