All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AASP opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. All-American Sportpark has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

