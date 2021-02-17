Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

