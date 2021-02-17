Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegro.eu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.