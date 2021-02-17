Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.