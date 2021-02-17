Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.87.

ADS opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

