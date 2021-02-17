Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

LNT stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

