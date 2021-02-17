ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.25. 1,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

