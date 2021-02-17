Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.30. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 50,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

