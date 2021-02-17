Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

