American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

BIPC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,465. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

