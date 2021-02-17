American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

