American Assets Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Truist Financial makes up about 0.2% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,965. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.