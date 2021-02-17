American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

