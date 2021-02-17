American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.4% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after purchasing an additional 315,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.