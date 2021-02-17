American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.58. 30,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

