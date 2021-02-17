American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,468,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584,955 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.03% of American International Group worth $661,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1,948.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

