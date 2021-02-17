American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

