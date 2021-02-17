American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,600. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

