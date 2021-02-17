American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American Tower worth $125,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $225.62. 40,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,929. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

