America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,571. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $928.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

