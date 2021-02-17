Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE COLD opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

