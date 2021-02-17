AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

