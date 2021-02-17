AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

OTCMKTS POWW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 4,162,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.