AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Down 12.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) traded down 12.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.86. 3,868,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,879,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

