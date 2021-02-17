AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

