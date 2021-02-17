Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

