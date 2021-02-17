Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

