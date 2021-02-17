Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 1,902,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,605. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

