Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.81. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,093. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $333.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

