Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 18,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

