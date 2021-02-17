Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Polaris posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 590.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

PII stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. 572,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 358.88 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

