Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Qualys reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,014. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,785,775. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

