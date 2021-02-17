Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $322.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.67.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,159,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

