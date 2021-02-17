Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Silgan posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.