Analysts Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.47). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,991. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

