Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $214.37

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $326.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $326.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

