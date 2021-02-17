Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Target Price at $132.38

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

