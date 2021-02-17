Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $36.89

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

