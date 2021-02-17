Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $54.50

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

