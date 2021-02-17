Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $21.04

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 5,858,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,456. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.