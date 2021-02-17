Analyzing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09% Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59%

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercury General pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercury General and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.76 $320.09 million $2.60 21.10 Tiptree $772.73 million 0.23 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercury General beats Tiptree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

