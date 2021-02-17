Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCWorx $5.55 million 5.17 -$11.31 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats SCWorx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

