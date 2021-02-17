Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) Shares Gap Down to $600.00

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84), but opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.41). Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 164 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 599.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) Company Profile (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

