Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,945 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.38 during trading on Wednesday. 38,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

