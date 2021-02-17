Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,316,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,245,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,484 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. 48,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.