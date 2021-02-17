Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $20.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,170.39. 1,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,035. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,808 shares of company stock worth $17,822,886. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

