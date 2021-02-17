Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.93. 2,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

